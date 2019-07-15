Ebola Preparations Underway as CDC, NYC Quietly Brace for Congo Migrant Surge - Report

The nonprofit Greenville Health System in South Carolina recently published a job posting for an Emergency Preparedness Program Manager whose qualifications should include familiarity with “Ebola grants.”

The ad is still posted on the Greenville Health System website with the posting date July 8, 2019.

Greenville’s private health system now joins a variety of federal, state and city government agencies quietly preparing for Ebola — including the CDC and New York City, which started preparing for an Ebola outbreak as migrants from the disease-ridden Congo made their way to the U.S. southern border. Texas is now home to a “surge” of Congo migrants who crossed the border, with more migrants on their way.

