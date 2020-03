Trump unleashing the energy sector, the Saudi’s increasing production in their oil war with Russia, and the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus are going to drive the price of gas to under $1 per gallon in some parts of the country. This will help the economy rebound and offset the cost living for those affected by coronavirus-induced layoffs.

Mirror:

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!