Economist: Eliminating State & Local Tax Deductions Will Help Lower Taxes By $1 Trillion

Image Credits: flickr, 89228431@N06.

Eliminating the state and local tax deduction through President Trump’s tax reform framework could help lower taxes by $1 trillion, according to economist Stephen Moore, who helped put the original tax plan together.

Moore says eliminating the state and local tax deduction will increase revenues for the government over the next decade by $1 trillion, which can be used to cut tax rates even lower.

“We do need the trillion dollars of revenue you get from eliminating the state and local tax deduction to pay for the lower tax rates on businesses and families because we want to get this to about a $2.5 trillion tax cut, and a trillion of that will come from eliminating the state and local tax deduction,” Moore explained in a conference call.

