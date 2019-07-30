Economist: Jeffrey Epstein Will be Killed in Jail

Economist Martin Armstrong predicts that Jeffrey Epstein will never see a trial because he will be killed in jail to hide connections to powerful people who are complicit in his sex trafficking crimes.

Armstrong notes that Epstein is being housed in the “10 South” unit in NYC, otherwise known as “the hole” or “America’s Guantanamo,” where terrorists are kept “to cut them off from the world with no regular access to visits or telephones.”

The conditions there are so bad that suicides by desperate federal inmates are not uncommon.

“Inmates are often killed by others as a cover-up so the government can blame them but strangely they manage to get some sort of deal,” writes Armstrong, suggesting that Epstein’s cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione, who faces the death penalty for four drug-related killings, will “never face the death penalty” because he may be complicit in or turn a blind eye to Epstein’s “suicide.”

Given the number of high profile people who will be embroiled in the fallout, Armstrong asserts, “I do not believe that Epstein will ever see a trial.”

“He will be killed one way or another. Epstein will hang himself, so they will say, or be killed by a fellow inmate who will take the blame for time off his bid,” writes Armstrong.

“Either Epstein will be found dead claiming suicide because he had remorse, or he will make a deal and then probably will be found dead of some heart attack afterward. I would be shocked if there would EVER be a public trial allowed,” he added, in a prediction that was made before it emerged that Epstein was seriously injured in jail in what some reports claimed was a suicide attempt.

As we reported earlier, a lawyer for one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims fears that a “hit” has been put out on Epstein’s life and speculated as to whether or not Epstein would “survive” to make his upcoming trial

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter also recently asked that the Bureau of Prisons move Jeffrey Epstein to a Super Max facility so that “the people who want him dead” won’t be able to hide their complicity in his sex trafficking crimes.

