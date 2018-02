The U.S. economy added 200,000 jobs in January giving the economy a strong start to the year amid anticipation that a Republican tax package will further boost the expansion.

The unemployment rate 4.1 percent for the fourth straight month, the lowest level since December 2000, when it was 3.9 percent, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

There were 24,000 more jobs created in November and December than initially reported.

In the past year, the jobless rate has dropped from 4.8 percent.

