The U.S. economy added a robust 223,000 jobs in May, which was better than expected, as the labor market maintained steady growth.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent, the lowest level since April 2000, and a slight drop from 3.9 percent, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

Job gains were 15,000 more than previously reported in March and April.

During the last three months, jobs added averaged 179,000. Expectations were for a May gain of about 200,000.

