Economy expands at faster 2.6 percent pace

Image Credits: Thanasis Zovoilis via Getty Images.

Share4
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 4

The U.S. economy expanded during the spring as consumers and businesses picked up their spending.

In the April–June quarter, gross domestic product grew at a 2.6 percent annual rate, up from a revised 1.2 percent pace during the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Charles Seville, senior director with Fitch Ratings, said, “One encouraging sign in this report is that the recovery in investment continues, while consumption is still growing steadily.”

Consumer spending, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of the economy, grew at a 2.8 percent pace, up from a 1.9 percent January–March period.

Read more

Share4
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 4

Related Articles

Nearly All States See Increase in Jobs

Nearly All States See Increase in Jobs

Economy
Comments
Record US Oil Exports Are Poised for Even More Growth

Record US Oil Exports Are Poised for Even More Growth

Economy
Comments

Trump’s China Sanctions Spell Trouble For Global Businesses

Economy
Comments

Jeff Bezos Surpasses Bill Gates as World’s Richest Person

Economy
Comments

Twitter Fails to Grow Its Audience – Again

Economy
Comments

Comments