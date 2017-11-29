Economy grows at fastest pace in three years

The U.S. economy grew at the fastest pace in three years during the third quarter, which is a brisker expansion than initially reported.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that growth hit an annual rate of 3.3 percent in the July through September quarter, up from the first-reported 3 percent.

The economy managed to bear the brunt of two major hurricanes that ripped through Texas and Florida.

“This is a solid performance, especially given that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma were drags on growth in the quarter,” said Gus Faucher, PNC’s chief economist.

