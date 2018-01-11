Ecuador Grants Assange a Passport to Travel Internationally

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a press conference held Thursday, Jan. 11, in Quito, Ecuador, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed both that Ecuador naturalized Julian Assange in granting him citizenship, and that Ecuador had extended to Assange diplomatic status as well.

With diplomatic status, Ecuador would be in a position to grant Assange an international passport that would give Assange the right to leave the United Kingdom with immunity.

During the course of the press conference in Quito, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs further revealed that Assange was naturalized an Ecuadorian citizen on December 12, 2017, some one month before the official announcement was made yesterday.

Ecuador’s foreign minister, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, made it clear that Ecuador appealed to international authorities to intervene in finding a solution for Assange to leave the asylum he has sought by remaining inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012.

“Julian Assange was granted naturalization on December 12, 2017,” Espinoza confirmed at today’s press conference, adding that as a result of also extending diplomatic immunity status to Assange, Quito asked London to be recognized as an Ecuadorian “diplomatic agent”.

“We have asked the British government to deal with Assange as if he were part of Ecuador’s international diplomatic corps,” Espinoza stressed.

This revelation fueled speculation that Assange has already been extracted from London and transported to Switzerland under the protection of the United Nations and international law.

Qualified intelligence sources have informed Infowars.com that international news organizations in London have been bribing without success employees of the Ecuadorian Embassy to get a photograph of Assange that would prove he is still in the embassy.

In the past two days, there has been no proof positive produced in Great Britain that Assange is yet in the Ecuadorian Embassy.

The British Foreign Office according to initial reports rejected Ecuador’s request to grant Assange diplomatic status.

Despite this, experienced international observers doubt the British Government would arrest Assange in violation of the diplomatic immunity that comes with Ecuador’s decision, for an offense as trivial as having violated the terms of his house arrest for rape charges in Sweden that the government of Sweden has now dropped.

Sources tell Infowars.com that the Trump administration has been instrumental behind the scenes in working with Ecuador to get Assange into Switzerland by granting him Ecuadorian citizenship and diplomatic immunity to travel internationally without fear of apprehension.

Yesterday, Assange broke ten days of silence by tweeting a photograph of himself wearing a yellow jersey from the Ecuadorian Marathon FEF football team, strongly suggesting his enthusiasm that the Ecuadorian government has chosen to play a positive role in finding a way for Assange to leave his current asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Yesterday, President Trump announced he will be traveling to the World Economic Forum that opens in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 23.