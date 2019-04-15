Ecuador's President Claims Assange Tried to Use Embassy to Spy

Image Credits: Jack Taylor/Getty Images.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange repeatedly violated his asylum conditions and tried to use the Ecuadorian embassy in London as a center for spying, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno told Britain’s Guardian newspaper.

London police dragged Assange out of the embassy on Thursday after his seven-year asylum was revoked, paving the way for his extradition to the United States for one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information.

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Assange’s relationship with his hosts collapsed after Ecuador accused him of leaking information about Moreno’s personal life.

According to reports, Julian Assange will soon be extradited to the U.S. to face charges for “computer hacking.”


France: Attacks Against Jews & Christians Continue to Rise

Ecuador Hacked After Julian Assange Arrest

