Edward Snowden Talks Alex Jones With Joe Rogan in New Interview

Former CIA contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden gave Alex Jones a hat tip for being the tip of the spear against the assault on Americans’ rights during his Tuesday interview with podcast host Joe Rogan:
Edward Snowden talks about #AlexJones, #PatriotAct and illegal bulk data collection with @joerogan pic.twitter.com/gGt3GMKcZB
— David Knight (@libertytarian) September 15, 2020
Watch Snowden mention Jones near the beginning of this over two hour interview below:
