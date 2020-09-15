Edward Snowden Talks Alex Jones With Joe Rogan in New Interview

Image Credits: Twitter screenshot.

Former CIA contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden gave Alex Jones a hat tip for being the tip of the spear against the assault on Americans’ rights during his Tuesday interview with podcast host Joe Rogan:


Watch Snowden mention Jones near the beginning of this over two hour interview below:

