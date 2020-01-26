Eerie: Cartoon Depicts Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash in 2016

Image Credits: @quick17_/Twitter.

A Comedy Central cartoon from 2016 eerily depicted basketball legend Kobe Bryant crashing in a helicopter.

The show, called “Legends of Chamberlain Heights,” shows a helicopter crash in front of the main characters, where a dinged up Bryant emerges from the wreckage begging for help while clutching his NBA Championship trophies.

The clip is notable given Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Alex Jones breaks down how Bryant’s death, though likely an accident, could have been intentional:

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Schiff: 'Wrathful and Vindictive' Trump Threatened Me With Tweet Saying I Should 'Pay The Price'

Schiff: ‘Wrathful and Vindictive’ Trump Threatened Me With Tweet Saying I Should ‘Pay The Price’

U.S. News
Comments
Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during phone call, Sen. Kaine says in new Clinton film

Obama called Trump a ‘fascist’ during phone call, Sen. Kaine says in new Clinton film

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Team Dominates Democrats On Day One of Defense Opening Arguments

U.S. News
comments

WATCH: Rudy Exposes Biden’s Ukraine Corruption on New Podcast

U.S. News
comments

Optimism about race relations in America nearly doubles since Obama’s last year

U.S. News
comments

Comments