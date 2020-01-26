Eerie: Cartoon Depicts Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash in 2016

A Comedy Central cartoon from 2016 eerily depicted basketball legend Kobe Bryant crashing in a helicopter.

The show, called “Legends of Chamberlain Heights,” shows a helicopter crash in front of the main characters, where a dinged up Bryant emerges from the wreckage begging for help while clutching his NBA Championship trophies.

Comedy Central cartoon predicts Kobe Bryant death in 2006 espiode https://t.co/6IM8zexW4y pic.twitter.com/0nA8Hdh2x2 — … (@quick17_) January 26, 2020

The clip is notable given Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Alex Jones breaks down how Bryant’s death, though likely an accident, could have been intentional:

