Eerie Drone Footage Of Wuhan Reveals China's Real "Ghost City"

In its latest video on the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, the New York Times managed to fly a drone over the city of Wuhan, which has been under quarantine/lockdown orders from Beijing for more than a week.

The footage is haunting – like something out of an apocalyptic horror movie.

Roughly 80% of virus-related deaths have occurred in Wuhan since the outbreak began. But there’s reason to believe the death toll – particularly in Wuhan – might be much higher.



Matt Bracken joins The Alex Jones Show to analyze the state of the world amid a potential pandemic.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!