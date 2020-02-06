Eerie Drone Footage Of Wuhan Reveals China's Real "Ghost City"

Image Credits: Stringer / Getty Images.

In its latest video on the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, the New York Times managed to fly a drone over the city of Wuhan, which has been under quarantine/lockdown orders from Beijing for more than a week.

The footage is haunting – like something out of an apocalyptic horror movie.

Roughly 80% of virus-related deaths have occurred in Wuhan since the outbreak began. But there’s reason to believe the death toll – particularly in Wuhan – might be much higher.


