Eggs Don't Increase Cardiovascular Risk

Image Credits: kate hiscock, Flickr.

University of Sydney researchers aim to help clear up conflicting dietary advice around egg consumption, as a new study finds eating up to 12 eggs per week for a year did not increase cardiovascular risk factors in people with pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition today, the research extends on a previous study that found similar results over a period of three months.

Led by Dr. Nick Fuller from the University’s Boden Institute of Obesity, Nutrition, Exercise and Eating Disorders at the Charles Perkins Centre, the research was conducted with the University of Sydney’s Sydney Medical School and the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Read more


Related Articles

Normalizing Autism Endangers Innocent Lives

Normalizing Autism Endangers Innocent Lives

Health
Comments
ObamaCare rule requiring calorie counts on menus takes effect

ObamaCare rule requiring calorie counts on menus takes effect

Health
Comments

Brief Separation From Mother Worsens Baby’s Future

Health
Comments

Social Media Is Killing Social Interaction

Health
Comments

You Have Been Warned: Electromagnetic 5G Cell Phone Radiation Is Designed To Decimate The Population

Health
Comments

Comments