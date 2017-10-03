Egypt Carries Out 'Anal Examination' Crackdowns On Homosexuals

Egyptian authorities have carried out anal examinations on people suspected of being gay in order to determine whether they have had anal sex.

Police arrested 22 people in the past three days as part of a crackdown on gays after a rainbow flag was raised at an indie concert, say human rights activists.

While at least 33 people have been arrested since September 23, a day after a group of activists were seen raising the pro-LGBT flag.

In a statement, Amnesty said at least five of those arrested were subjected to anal examinations to determine whether they were engaged in same-sex sexual relations – a practice it said amounted to torture and was scientifically unsound.

