Egypt files murder charges against man held for Coptic church attack

Egypt’s public prosecutor has filed murder charges against a man accused of killing 11 people in an attack on a Coptic church and a Christian-owned shop in a Cairo suburb last week, judicial sources said.

The man, arrested after the Dec. 29 attack, was receiving medical treatment in custody for injuries sustained in an exchange of gunfire with authorities outside the church. The prosecutor ordered him detained pending investigations, the sources said.

“He is accused of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed weapon and using it for terrorist activity,” a judicial source said.

Read more


Related Articles

Why Trump Is Changing His Afghanistan Decision

Why Trump Is Changing His Afghanistan Decision

World at War
Comments
Suicide bomber kills 11 people in mosque attack in northeast Nigeria

Suicide bomber kills 11 people in mosque attack in northeast Nigeria

World at War
Comments

1st Contact In Nearly 2 Years: North Korea Calls South Via Cross-Border Hotline

World at War
Comments

Greece and Turkey Energy Dispute Could Spark Conflict

World at War
Comments

Shades Of Vietnam All Over Again: Trump Plans On Sending More Troops Into Afghanistan

World at War
Comments

Comments