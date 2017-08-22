Egyptian Academic Accused of 'glorifying Satan' after Teaching Milton's Paradise Lost

In Egyptian university has accused one of its professors of “glorifying Satan” after she taught John Milton’s Paradise Lost to students in her English literature class.

Dr Mona Prince, a lecturer at Suez University, was suspended in February for teaching the epic 17th-century poem, which describes how the Devil tempted Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.

The university launched an investigation and in its published findings this week it accused the 47-year-old academic of spreading “destructive ideas” to students.

In a long statement the university accused her of “attributing oppression to the person of God, the Just King; for calling for the glorifiying of Satan; for calling for destroying and rejecting that which is sacred in favour of the authority of the human mind in determining its own fate/destiny”.

