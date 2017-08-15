Egyptian archaeologists unearth three 2,000-year-old tombs south of Cairo

Image Credits: Karen Neoh/Flickr.

The tombs, excavated in the Al-Kamin al-Sahrawi area in Minya, south of Cairo, were in burial grounds constructed some time between the 27th Dynasty and the Greco-Roman period, the antiquities ministry said in a statement.

The team found a “a collection of sarcophagi of different shapes and sizes, as well as clay fragments” inside the tombs.

One of them contained four sarcophagi each sculpted to depict a human face, reached through a shaft carved in rock.

Another tomb held the remains of two sarcophagi and six burial holes, including one for “the burial of a small child”.

