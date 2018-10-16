Egyptian Army Claims 450 Jihadists Killed

The Egyptian army said Tuesday that 450 jihadists are estimated to have been killed in its eight-month offensive against the Islamic State group in the Sinai Peninsula.

The military launched a large-scale operation dubbed “Sinai 2018” in February to rid Sinai of IS jihadists after an attack on a mosque in the north of the peninsula that killed more than 300 people.

Since the start of the campaign, 450 jihadists were presumed to have been killed “in the north and the center of Sinai by (soldiers) and police,” army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai told AFP.

