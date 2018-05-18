Egyptian-Born Student Planned Ricin Poison Terrorist Attack

France said on Friday it had thwarted a possible ricin attack after intercepting messages on the secure social media platform Telegram and a source in the Paris prosecutor’s office said an Egyptian-born student was in police custody.

Police raided the student’s residence in the capital’s densely populated 18th arrondissement on May 11 on suspicion he had links to criminal networks, the source said. Four days later, he was placed under formal investigation and denied bail.

The man, identified as Mohamed M., was handed preliminary charges of association with a terrorist enterprise, according to a judicial official.

