Egyptian-Born Student Planned Ricin Poison Terrorist Attack

Image Credits: Schnobby / Wikimedia Commons.

France said on Friday it had thwarted a possible ricin attack after intercepting messages on the secure social media platform Telegram and a source in the Paris prosecutor’s office said an Egyptian-born student was in police custody.

Police raided the student’s residence in the capital’s densely populated 18th arrondissement on May 11 on suspicion he had links to criminal networks, the source said. Four days later, he was placed under formal investigation and denied bail.

The man, identified as Mohamed M., was handed preliminary charges of association with a terrorist enterprise, according to a judicial official.

Read more


Related Articles

Macron Admits Europe Needs Tough Migration Laws to Survive

Macron Admits Europe Needs Tough Migration Laws to Survive

Globalism
Comments
Intel Analyst: Majority of European Politicians Are Traitors

Intel Analyst: Majority of European Politicians Are Traitors

Globalism
Comments

Migrants Can Illegally Buy EU Passports “Within Hours”

Globalism
Comments

Deported Migrant Returns to Sweden, Kills Woman

Globalism
Comments

EU Banks in Trouble

Globalism
Comments

Comments