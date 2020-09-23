Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Bomb Threat From Man Shouting “Allahu Akbar”

The Eiffel Tower in Paris has been evacuated after a bomb threat from a man shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

A security perimeter was established around the famous landmark after authorities received a bomb threat via an anonymous phone call.

This was followed by reports of a man near the tower threatening to “blow up everything” while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” a common refrain of Islamic terrorists, a police source told Sputnik.

Social media users posted image of armed forces on the scene.

Les vérifications sont en cours. Selon nos informations la @LaTourEiffel est évacuée pic.twitter.com/FiIK8TfxEM — Barthelemy Bolo (@B2Bolo) September 23, 2020

The area around the tower is currently closed to traffic as authorities investigate the incident.

Back in 2017, Paris announced that it would be spending 20 million euros on a protective barrier around the Eiffel Tower to restrict access after a series of attempted terror attacks.

This put an end to the landmark’s spacious surrounding area which had provided a pleasant experience for both tourists and locals for decades.

Then diversity arrived.

