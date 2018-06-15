Eiffel Tower Gets 35 Million Euro Bulletproof Wall Amid Terror Threat

Image Credits: Neil Willsey, Flickr.

Paris has installed a bulletproof glass around the Eiffel Tower to protect visitors from terror attacks.

This move comes after authorities banned large-scale public screenings of the World Cup in France due to the threat posed by jihadists. A sad sign of the times or what?

The new bulletproof wall consists of 450 glass panels, which are two inches thick and weigh a whopping 1.5 tonnes each.

