Eiffel Tower Gets 35 Million Euro Bulletproof Wall Amid Terror Threat

Paris has installed a bulletproof glass around the Eiffel Tower to protect visitors from terror attacks.

This move comes after authorities banned large-scale public screenings of the World Cup in France due to the threat posed by jihadists. A sad sign of the times or what?

#Paris 🇫🇷 unveils bulletproof glass walls around the #EiffelTower to prevent terror attacks. pic.twitter.com/vumkaTjyOQ — FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) June 15, 2018

The new bulletproof wall consists of 450 glass panels, which are two inches thick and weigh a whopping 1.5 tonnes each.

