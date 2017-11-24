Eight Men Washed Ashore in Japan Claim to Be North Koreans

Image Credits: Spreng Ben / Flickr.

Eight men found on the northwestern coast of Japan late Thursday claim to be North Koreans whose boat broke down and drifted ashore on a fishing trip hundreds of miles from home.

Japan will deal “appropriately” with the men, whose nationalities haven’t been confirmed but who appear to be in good health, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo on Friday. Public broadcaster NHK said the men have asked to be returned to North Korea.

Wooden boats have been reported as drifting to the Japanese coast on 43 occasions this year, but the group appear to be the first to survive the grueling experience in almost three years. One man was found to have done so in January 2015, according to Japan’s coast guard.

Read more


Related Articles

What Does China Think of Western Leftists? Tucker Carlson Explains

What Does China Think of Western Leftists? Tucker Carlson Explains

World News
Comments
Parents allege children were drugged and molested at Chinese kindergarten

Parents allege children were drugged and molested at Chinese kindergarten

World News
Comments

Afghan Village Looks to Life Beyond ISIS

World News
Comments

Pope criticizes politicians for stoking racism over immigration

World News
Comments

Church of Sweden Officially Drops Calling God ‘Lord’, ‘He’ to Be More Inclusive

World News
Comments

Comments