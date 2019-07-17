El Chapo Jailed For Life

El Chapo has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus 30 years after a dramatic sentencing hearing in Brooklyn where he pleaded for mercy and complained about the conditions inside his New York City cell.

The 62-year-old broke his silence to make a statement, his first throughout his months-long legal saga.

Speaking through a translator, he complained that he was ‘tortured 24 hours-a-day’ in his solitary confinement cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Manhattan, where he has been since January 2017.

Read more



The best hope America has to keep from sliding into fascism and authoritarianism at the hands of the left is President Trump.