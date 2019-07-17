El Chapo Jailed For Life

Image Credits: Xinhua/David de la Paz via Getty Images.

El Chapo has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus 30 years after a dramatic sentencing hearing in Brooklyn where he pleaded for mercy and complained about the conditions inside his New York City cell.

The 62-year-old broke his silence to make a statement, his first throughout his months-long legal saga.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking through a translator, he complained that he was ‘tortured 24 hours-a-day’ in his solitary confinement cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Manhattan, where he has been since January 2017.

