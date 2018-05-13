Elderly will be cared for by ROBOTS to solve staff shortage

The humanoid companions, which are equipped with artificial intelligence, will be able to recognise the needs and emotions of frail, elderly residents.

They will take the strain off overburdened care workers and as they get to know their charges will adapt their conversations to subjects of interest to them.

A £2.5million EU-funded trial in partnership with the University of Bedfordshire and Advinia Health Care, one of the UK’s largest care providers, will be launched in September.

Dr Chris Papadopoulos, principal lecturer in public health at the university, said: “These robots are able to adapt, learn and tailor their conversations according to what they find out about an individual just as two people might do in a normal conversation.

