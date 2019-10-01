Election Blacklist: YouTube Buries Viral Video of Hillary Clinton Lying For 13 Minutes Straight

YouTube has buried a viral video of Hillary Clinton lying for 13 minutes straight in yet another example of election blacklisting.

Despite the video obtaining over 15 million views, it remains buried under over a dozen mainstream media search results even when you search for the direct word for word title.

YouTube election blacklisting has been a hot topic since Steven Crowder drew attention to the fact that the Google-owned company was deliberately preventing conservative channels from appearing in search results.

YouTube has literally broken its own search engine in a partisan effort to make conservative content harder to find.

A search for “Steven Crowder Change My Mind” would previously not return any such videos, despite most of them having multiple millions of views.

A search for my own name also produced zero links to my videos but numerous links to videos from other channels criticizing me.

In a new video, Crowder notes that while YouTube has fixed some of these issues since last week, other examples of conservative content being buried, specifically in the United States, have not been reversed.

As Dr. Robert Epstein has proven, algorithmic manipulation can literally shift millions of votes. This is election meddling, plain and simple.

UPDATE: We've been able to confirm that @TeamYouTube's #YouTube2020ElectionBlacklist is still blocking our content for some searches, but ONLY in the United States. The implications are alarming… pic.twitter.com/n0ESF6qvZ0 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 1, 2019

