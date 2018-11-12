Election Fraud Expert: Brenda Snipes Allowed Illegal Aliens and Felons to Vote; Illegally Destroyed Ballots

Image Credits: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images.

Three statewide races in Florida are headed to a recount and all depend on results from a county whose supervisor of elections has a history of losing ballots and breaking laws by allowing illegal immigrants and felons to vote, as well as illegally destroying ballots.

Broward County supervisor of elections Brenda Snipes’ office has admitted “they don’t know” how many ballots there are still to count.

Snipes’ latest failure to finalize Tuesday’s election returns days after the polls closed is also in violation of  Florida law, which requires elections officials to “report all early voting and all tabulated vote-by-mail results to the Department of State within 30 minutes after the polls close. Thereafter, the canvassing board shall report, with the exception of provisional ballot results, updated precinct election results to the department at least every 45 minutes until all results are completely reported.”

This should alarm anyone hoping for fair and accurate election returns, as Snipes’ history in Broward is checkered with numerous examples of facilitating illegal voting practices.

In 2017, Dr. Snipes admitted in court that her office had allowed non-citizens and felons to vote and was particularly vulnerable ahead of major elections.

Owen Shroyer: How Big Tech Censorship Delivered the Mid-Terms to the Dems

"Dear God, Please, Yes": Kellyanne Conway Reacts to News Hillary Could Run in 2020

