Election Fraud Will Boost The Great Reset

The Bilderberg group and the think tanks pushing the Chinese Century have a battle plan.

Sections of Congress, millions of patriots, and the Executive Office of the United States are going to do all they can to counter the fraud clearly underway in many states.

As more and more fraud is discovered, the Democrats will do all they can to counter with propaganda and obstruction.

We must do all we can to stop the NWO’s great reset; a reset that begins with the defeat of the United States through deception.

