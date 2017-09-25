Election Result: Germany’s Angela Merkel Has Less Support Than President Trump in U.S

Headlines you won’t see in the U.S. media.  According to the latest media report Angela Merkel has won reelection but only garnered 32.9% of the vote (2013 election was 41.5%).

This means in victory Angela Merkel has less support in Germany than Donald Trump has in the U.S. However, don’t expect that reality to stop the global leftist media from selling a narrative of optical success surrounding Merkel’s election.  Too funny.

The moonbat far-left socialist party of Germany “Social Democrats (SPD)”,  dropped to 20.0 percent. Whoopsie, that’s a new post-war low. However, alternatively the German Nationalist party AfD enters parliament with 13.5% support.

“The AfD won 13.0 percent of the vote – more than expected and one of many shocks on a night of drama that saw Merkel’s conservatives get their worst result since 1949, and her main Social Democrat (SPD) rivals their worst since 1933.” (link)

(Via Reuters) […] According to early projections, the AfD was set not only to enter the national parliament for the first time, but to become Germany’s third-biggest party with 13.5 percent. It is the first time that the far-right has been represented in the parliament for more than half a century.


