Election Watchdog Group Slams California for Denying Voter Data to Commission

The Election Integrity Project (EIP), a California-based volunteer organization that aims to increase transparency in the voting process, has slammed a decision by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to refuse to cooperate with President Donald Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity in its efforts to investigate claims of voter fraud.

In a statement, the EIP said (original emphasis):

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, along 25+ other Secretaries of State (SOS) has refused to cooperate with the bipartisan President’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. He was asked to simply supply the state’s voter list to the Commission so it can investigate practices that could lead to improper or fraudulent registrations and voting. The requested information is, for the most part, public information, and no more than any candidate, education organization, research organization, among others, are privy to.

Secretary Padilla states that he does not want to “legitimize already debunked claims of massive voter fraud.” California’s Election Integrity Project (EIP) asks not only when, where and how did the “debunking” take place, but more importantly, why protest an opportunity to conclusively prove through third party investigation his assertion that there is no election fraud in California? What does the Secretary have to hide?

