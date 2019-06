The mainstream media is telling you that Microsoft is the new guardian of democracy. The problem is, Microsoft is a DARPA and Department of Defense shill working with shell corporations.

Don’t miss:

Bombshell! Facebook Admits Listening To Users In Their Homes And Will Report Them



Facebook is now openly admitting to monitoring the population in order to track and identify “hate agents.” Alex has exposed this Big Brother agenda for years and reveals the endgame of this attack on personal privacy.