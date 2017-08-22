Elections worker in North Carolina Charged with Changing 2016 Vote Totals
Share3
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 3

A former elections worker in North Carolina was indicted Monday by a Durham County grand jury for mishandling provisional ballot results during the March 2016 primary election.

Richard Robert Rawling, 59, of Cary, was charged on the counts of obstruction of justice — a felony — and failure to discharge a duty of his office — a misdemeanor.

An investigation of the state’s elections board determined Rawling ran or ordered subordinates to run provisional ballots through tabulators more than once and made manual changes to the ballot count so the results of the provisional canvass would match the number of approved provisional ballots.

Elections board officials discovered the problem during a routine audit of primary results in April 2016.

Read more

Share3
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 3

Related Articles

Video: MSNBC Presents Case Against The First Amendment

Video: MSNBC Presents Case Against The First Amendment

U.S. News
Comments
MSNBC Test Card Describes President Trump as "Trash Man"

MSNBC Test Card Describes President Trump as “Trash Man”

U.S. News
Comments

What Would a U.S. Civil War Look Like? – Expert Analysis

U.S. News
Comments

Texas man charged with trying to bomb Houston Confederate statue

U.S. News
Comments

Jeh Johnson: Removal of Confederate Statues a Matter of ‘Homeland Security’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments