Electronic Skin Displays User's Health Stats

Electronic skin patches able to perform tasks such as measuring glucose levels in people with diabetes and checking for dehydration in athletes are nothing new, but researchers from the University of Tokyo have taken things to the next level by adding an LED to an e-skin.

The ultrathin, band aid-style device features a micro-LED array that can, for example, show in real-time the moving waveform of an electrocardiogram.

Featuring nanomesh electrodes and stretchable wiring, the patch is flexible enough to bend as a wearer moves their body while still displaying the images. It can stretch to 45 percent of its original length and is more durable than previous designs.

