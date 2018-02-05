Elementary Teachers Launch SJW Curriculum to Combat Belief in Two Genders

A teachers’ union has launched a “social justice” curriculum for young children which includes lesson plans on combating “heteronormativity,” the common belief that there’s two genders with natural roles in life.

The curriculum, entitled “Social Justice Begins With Me,” was developed by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and is geared toward young children up to age eight.

According to a flyer:

This year-round resource is based on ten monthly themes (e.g., Self-Esteem, Sharing Our Lives, Peace, Building Supportive Communities, Rights of the Child, Caring Hands, Untie the Knots of Prejudice, Local and Global Citizenship, True Worth and Beauty, and Circles and Cycles) which build on the concepts and teaching strategies introduced in We’re Erasing Prejudice For Good.

This document will assist teachers to address issues of equity and social justice in their classroom as well as assist their students in developing awareness and understanding of these issues.

The curriculum also encourages teachers to read a book in class entitled The Boy in the Dress, which is about a 12-year-old boy who enjoys cross-dressing, and another book called Are You a Boy or a Girl?

A graphic featured on the curriculum’s website shows a pencil erasing the word “heteronormativity,” presumably because the idea of two biological genders and their associated roles goes against the SJW narrative.

The ETFO, which represents all public elementary school teachers in Ontario, also offers a “Rethinking White Privilege Workshop” and another workshop that encourages children to explore their “gender and intersectional identities.”

This may explain why homeschooling is on the rise in Canada.

The ETFO curriculum is the latest in a growing trend to sexualize children at an early age.

As I reported in December, a “Lil’ Transgender” sex shop was marketing fake penises for little girls.

“This is the smallest Stand-to-Pee device that we have seen,” a product description states. “Designed especially for younger folks (aprox. 8-13 years old) these are discreet enough that they can be worn all day under clothes.”

“…If your child was assigned female at birth but wants to stand up while urinating, this just might work great for them.”

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News