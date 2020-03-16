Elites Are Buying These Emergency $5,000 Go-Bags To Survive Virus Crisis

The ultra-wealthy aren’t running to Costco stores and or other big-box retailers to load up on supplies.

They’re hopping on private jets to disaster bunkers while the fast-spreading virus consumes the world.

These folks are also ordering $5,000 emergency go-bags that come with virus-fighting related products that will increase their survival probabilities.



Bloomberg notes that purchasers of the emergency go-bag can expect to find a “virus-eliminating” personal air purifier, Garmin satellite messenger, night vision goggles, portable solar panel kit, Datrex food rationings, and N-95 masks.

Ryan Kuhlman, the co-founder of Preppi, maker of high-end disaster kits, said as the virus spreads, the emergency go-bags are flying off the shelves:

“Our warehouse shelves are almost wiped out,” said Kuhlman. “Having the right tools and supplies can provide incredible relief to anxieties.”

He said sales jumped 5,000% in February, indicating that demand is coming in so suddenly that he’s having difficulty replenishing inventory.

The top gadget in the emergency go-bag is a $400 Hammacher Schlemmer & Co. portable air purifier that zaps dangerous microbes out of the air.

Ann Marie Resnick, Hammacher Schlemmer & Co.’s vice president, said sales of personal-care products are up 500% since the virus crisis developed earlier this year.

“It just went boom,” she said. “Everyone needs an air purifier for the home. You’ll need more than one.”

