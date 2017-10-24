Elites Move to Sacrifice Clintons Just Like Weinstein

Because the Clintons are guilty of the crimes the elites are accusing Trump of committing, it’s likely the criminal couple will soon suffer the same fate as Harvey Weinstein to make the persecution of Trump not seem “political.”

Already the mainstream media, which one year ago promoted Hillary Clinton as a “glowing goddess,” is slowly but surely publishing headlines linking the Clintons to the Russian Uranium One scandal.

This suggests that the globalists in control of mass media are fixing to dump the Clintons much like how Harvey Weinstein was burned, albeit the latter for sexual improprieties instead of political scandals.

Just look at this article from The Hill demanding a “special counsel on Hillary Clinton’s Russia scandal:”

There was more than enough smoke for the FBI to investigate official government favors in exchange for big donations to the Clinton Foundation, but agents ran into a hyper-politicized Attorney General in Loretta Lynch, whose public integrity section said it ‘did not have enough evidence to move forward,’ according to Washington Post in October 2016.

Last week, blockbuster allegations surfaced in The Hill shedding light on what was happening inside the Obama administration and FBI while Russia was seeking control of massive amounts of our uranium supply. It turns out that the Obama administration inexplicably approved the uranium deal with Russia even though the FBI was investigating a massive corruption scheme that included bribery, extortion and other felonies involving Russia’s nuclear energy industry in the United States.

This level of accurate reporting, at the expense of the Clintons, is unprecedented for The Hill, which was once a major Clinton cheerleader.

Of course, accurate reporting has never been the mainstream media’s modus operandi. So what’s the real gameplan here?

Easy: to sacrifice the Clintons to advance the anti-Trump agenda.

Remember, the power elites have no real loyalty to the Clintons. The Clintons served them, not the other way around, and now the crime duo is presenting a problem because the Clintons are guilty of just about everything they’re accusing Trump of doing.

So here’s what’s likely their next move: Burn the Clintons for their crimes to set a precedent to accuse Trump of similar criminality while claiming it isn’t politically motivated.

This is exactly what they did with the Weinstein scandal, and remember at one point the fallen producer was seen as “untouchable” just like the Clintons.

But will it work? Unlikely.

President Trump simply lacks the criminal nature of the Clintons, and the mainstream media lacks the influence to manipulate the public into believing otherwise.

This is one of the few plays the elites still have left, but considering that their playbook is obsolete, what difference at this point does it make?

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News