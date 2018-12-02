Elizabeth Warren 2020 Preview: Donald Trump ‘Cozies Up to White Nationalists,’ Inspires ‘Domestic Right-Wing Terrorism’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) spoke at American University Washington College of Law in a speech billed as foreign policy-focused; however, it included criticism of President Donald Trump and his policies and claimed he promotes white nationalism and encourages “domestic right-wing terrorism.”

“He cozies up to white nationalists,” Warren said on Thursday. “He undermines the free press and incites violence against journalists.”

Warren said Trump’s election poses a threat to democracy.

“The 2016 election provided a stark reminder that we must remain vigilant and fight for our democracy every single day,” Warren said. “That starts with protecting our elections and democratic processes, and making it clear that there will be severe consequences for those – foreign or domestic – who meddle, hack, or undermine them.”

“It means ensuring a meaningful opportunity for every American citizen to vote,” Warren said. “And it means fighting for equal justice and protection under the law for all.”

“It also requires us to speak out against hateful rhetoric that fuels domestic terrorism of all kinds, whether in San Bernadino or Charleston, Orlando or Charlottesville, Fort Hood or Pittsburgh,” Warren said. “We must speak plainly about all of these incidents.”

