Elizabeth Warren calls for using 25th Amendment to remove Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren supports removing President Donald Trump from office

While speaking to a local news outlet on Sunday following a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 2020 presidential candidate was asked about fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe saying Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and others at the Department of Justice spoke about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump in May 2017.

“My point here is that if they believe that Donald Trump cannot fulfill the obligations of his office, then they have a constitutional responsibility to invoke the 25th Amendment,” Warren told reporters.

Warren said she believes that Trump’s Cabinet has a duty “to the Constitution of the United States and to the people of United States.”

Warren’s chilling comments were in response to McCabe sitting down for an interview on CBS “60 Minutes,” which aired on Sunday night.

Host Scott Pelley asked McCabe about his new book, specifically a section where he recounts the meeting and conversation about invoking the 25th Amendment after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.



“There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment,” Pelley said.

Pelley spoke with McCabe about the details of the conversations included in his book, yet didn’t make much mention of the fact that the former top FBI official was fired for lying to investigators about leaking anti-Trump info to the media.

“[McCabe] is the very first person involved in these meetings who has come out and spoken publicly,” Pelley said.

“They were counting noses, they were not asking cabinet members whether they would vote for or against removing the president, but they were speculating ‘This person would be with us. That person would not be…’ and they were counting noses in that effort. … This was not perceived to be a joke,” he added.

The 25th Amendment of the Constitution details a procedure where the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members vote to remove a sitting president from office if they deem them unfit to serve.

Beyond that, Warren has echoed similar comments several times in the past year.

Last week, she told reporters on Capitol Hill that officials should invoke the 25th Amendment against Trump.

“Look, the 25th Amendment is there for a reason,” Warren told reporters.

In Sept. 2018, Warren said she believes it’s time for White House officials to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing Trump from office.

“If senior administration officials think the president of the United States is not able to do his job, then they should invoke the 25th Amendment,” Warren said.

“The Constitution provides for a procedure whenever the vice president and senior officials think the president can’t do his job. It does not provide that senior officials go around the president — take documents off his desk, write anonymous op-eds. … Every one of these officials have sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States. It’s time for them to do their job,” she added.