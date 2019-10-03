Elizabeth Warren Confronted by 'Stop Impeachment' Trump Supporters

Elizabeth Warren was confronted at Reno airport by President Trump supporters who chanted “stop impeachment,” while one referred to her as “Pocahontas.”

“Nevadans greeted @ewarren in Reno and let them know exactly how they feel about the Democrats’ despicable attempt to impeach @realDonaldTrump and undo the 2016 election,” the Nevada GOP tweeted.

The protesters followed Warren all the way out of their airport to her car.

Warren has been a vocal supporter of efforts to impeach Donald Trump, including after the release of the Mueller report despite it proving no “Russian collusion.”

The Senator, who was in Reno for a presidential gun safety forum hosted by March for Our Lives, was also interrupted by a man with a “Keep America Great” sign during her speech.

Warren’s supporters responded to the heckler by chanting “lock him up!”

