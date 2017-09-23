Elizabeth Warren Confronted Over Wealth: 'It's Not Hypocrisy'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was forced to defend her wealth despite her frequent attacks on the rich after she was confronted by a Boston radio host earlier this week.

Ms. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who frequently attacks big banks and Wall Street, ran into WRKO radio host Jeff Kuhner at the studio Monday and was asked how she can justify “railing” against a class of Americans to which she belongs.

“Question: You often say, and I agree with you, that the 99 percent are getting shafted by the one percent. You live in Cambridge, you’ve got a $2 million mansion,” Mr. Kuhner said as Ms. Warren nodded in agreement. “Plus you’re a multimillionaire yourself. How can you rail against the one percent, when in a sense, you are and live like the one percent?”

Read more