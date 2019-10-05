Elizabeth Warren Fires National Organizing Director Over "Inappropriate Behavior"

The Elizabeth Warren campaign has fired its national organizing director, Rich McDaniel, over allegations of “inappropriate behavior,” according to Politico.

“Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel,” said Warren spokesperson Kristen Orthman.

“Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward.”

A person familiar with the investigation said that there were no reports of sexual assault, but could not comment further due to confidentiality. The investigation was conducted by attorney Kate Kimpel and her firm KK Advising, according to the person. -Politico

According to CNN, McDaniel is “the former field and political director for Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones and senior adviser to Randall Woodfin’s mayoral campaign in Birmingham,” and “was also Hillary Clinton’s primary states regional director.” He was hired in January.

A January Politico report describes McDaniel as “a sought-after operative who served as Hillary Clinton’s primary states regional director, and field director and political director for Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.).”

“I have separated from the campaign and am no longer serving as National Organizing Director. I have tremendous respect for my colleagues despite any disagreements we may have had and believe departing at this time is in the best interest of both parties,” McDaniel said in a statement.

“I would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values. If others feel that I have, I understand it is important to listen even when you disagree. I wish the campaign and my colleagues well.”

McDaniel appears to have locked down his Twitter account.

