Elizabeth Warren: GOP Gave Trump ‘Permission to Conspire with Foreign Governments’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Friday declared that Senate Republicans, who successfully blocked the Democrats’ demands for additional witnesses in the impeachment trial, have given President Trump permission to “conspire with foreign governments to undermine” votes.

Senate Republicans on Friday effectively stiff-armed the Democrats’ demands for additional witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.

Only two Republicans, Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME), voted alongside Democrats in favor of additional witnesses.

Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), two senators Democrats were hoping to win over, ultimately sided with their own party.

Murkowski attributed her decision to the partisan nature of the entire process, noting that the House “chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed.”



Short on time, but still want to stay informed? The War Room Countdown covers clips from all 3 hours of the broadcast!

“Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything,” she added.

The GOP’s success in blocking the Democrats’ calls for additional witnesses effectively paved the way for a speedy acquittal, which is expected to take place next Wednesday. As a result, Warren claims Republicans have “let the American people down” and touted the debunked left-wing talking point, proclaiming that the GOP has given the president “permission to conspire with foreign governments to undermine your vote.”

Read more

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!