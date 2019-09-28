Elizabeth Warren: I Will Eliminate Carbon-Emitting Cars, Homes, Buildings Within 16 Years

2020 Democrat Elizabeth Warren vowed to upend the American way of life during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Friday, promising to phase out cars, homes, and buildings that produce carbon emissions within 16 years.

“We need to say by 2028, we’re not going to do any more buildings and houses that have any carbon emissions,” she declared. “By 2030, no more cars with carbon emissions, and by 2035 no more production of electricity that has carbon emissions.”

The promise is part of her newly-unveiled $3 trillion climate plan, which aims to make the U.S. energy and transportation sector 100% clean in the next decade.

Climate change is an existential crisis. We need aggressive action—and we need it now. Nothing less than a national, grassroots movement will be required. Together, we can make the big, structural change we need to tackle this crisis head-on. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 3, 2019

The plan is similar to the Green New Deal’s lofty goals of totally reorganizing the U.S. economy, but notably doesn’t reach the $93 trillion price tag of far-left freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s signature proposal.

America’s carbon emissions have been reduced to its lowest levels since 1992, thanks in part to natural gas.

Additionally, China’s carbon emission output doubles that of the U.S. perhaps Warren or Green Teen Greta Thunberg should lecture them about climate change instead.

Eco-Fascist Greta Thunberg released a hate-filled rant and looked at Donald Trump with a gaze that would turn mortal men to stone.