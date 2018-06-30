Elizabeth Warren Joins Push To Abolish ICE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Saturday joined calls from the left to get rid of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying it should be replaced with something new.

“The president’s deeply immoral actions have made it obvious we need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and that works,” Warren said during a rally in Boston.

“President Trump seems to think that the only way to have immigration rule is to rip parents from their family, is to treat rape victims and refugees like terrorists, and to put children in cages,” she continued. “This is ugly and this is wrong and this is not the way to run our country.”

