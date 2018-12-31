Elizabeth Warren Makes Big Move For 2020 Candidacy

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren took the first step toward a 2020 presidential run on Monday, becoming the most prominent Democrat to announce a challenge to Republican President Donald Trump.

Warren, a liberal firebrand from Massachusetts who has frequently clashed with Trump, said she had formed an exploratory committee, which will allow her to begin raising money as part of what is expected to be a crowded Democratic field before the 2020 presidential election.

Warren released a video in which she outlines her vision of a path to opportunity for all Americans, not just the wealthy.

