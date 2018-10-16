Elizabeth Warren Melts Down in Wake of DNA Disaster

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) launched a bizarre Twitter rant late Monday afternoon following the disastrous rollout of DNA results that further debunked her decades-long claim to American Indian ancestry.

Warren’s thread of 20-plus (and counting) tweets began at about 5:30 p.m. ET, where she attempted to both insult President Trump and defend herself.

In her first tweet, and without any evidence, Warren made the outlandish claim that Trump “makes creepy physical threats about me.” The truth is that all Trump has ever done is ridicule her false claims about being Cherokee.

“We all know why @realDonaldTrump makes creepy physical threats about me, right? He’s scared,” Warren tweeted from her verified account. “He’s trying to do what he always does to women who scare him: call us names, attack us personally, shrink us down to feel better about himself. It may soothe his ego – but it won’t work.”

Warren linked comments Trump made Monday ridiculing Warren’s DNA test. After a reporter suggested Trump owed her an apology, an incredulous president responded, “I owe her? She owes the country an apology. What’s her percentage [of Indian ancestry]? 1/1,000th?”

The actual numbers could be anywhere from 1/64 to 1/1024. Regardless, all this DNA test proved is that Warren has no more claim to Indian heritage than the average white American.

