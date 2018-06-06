Elizabeth Warren Outed: MSM Claims First Possible Native American Congresswoman

Reports Wednesday claimed Democrat Deb Haaland could be the first Native American congresswoman in history after she won a New Mexico district primary Tuesday night.

Haaland herself, a Pueblo of Laguna tribe member, told ABC News she would be the first Native American congresswoman since the nation’s founding.

Numerous mainstream outlets praised Haaland’s win Tuesday night, saying she could be the first Native American congresswoman.

New Mexico's Deb Haaland likely to be the first Native American congresswoman https://t.co/zdyQdzRnDc pic.twitter.com/s22enoTiSU — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 6, 2018

Dem wins primary in bid to become first Native American congresswoman https://t.co/QLJaZq2YJM pic.twitter.com/qQLGqKgZ2c — The Hill (@thehill) June 6, 2018

Deb Haaland won her district's Democratic primary in New Mexico, bringing her closer to becoming the first Native American congresswoman. Here's our story from March. https://t.co/otm42RyJ1v — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 6, 2018

Following Tuesday’s primary election in New Mexico, Deb Haaland is one step closer to becoming the first Native-American woman in Congress.https://t.co/qdGvxwpuWa — NPR (@NPR) June 6, 2018

New Mexico Democrat wins, seeks to become first Native American woman in Congress https://t.co/oQq024kMJP pic.twitter.com/E3karLiOMp — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) June 6, 2018

Of course, the media’s claims don’t square with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s claims of Native American heritage – something that wasn’t lost on Twitter users.

Waaaaaaaaaaaaait a minute. I thought Senator Elizabeth Warren was our first Native American congressperson! Are you telling me Senator Warren isn't really Native American? That she (gasp!) lied about it? — David #FreeLizzy (@D_Walker1773) June 6, 2018

Wait…I thought Elizabeth Warren was Native American? Wasn't that her story and didn't the media and left get all over Trump for calling her on this? So which is true @ABCPolitics @ABC …is Warren not a Native American or is this one not the first? — Gnost Rexa (@GnostRexa) June 6, 2018

I wonder how much all the “first female Native American in Congress” coverage of the New Mexico Dem irks Liz Warren. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) June 6, 2018

*Elizabeth Warren slinks off into a secluded forest and weeps https://t.co/nJ8wLaAyQB — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 6, 2018

This marks the official end of any aspirations for an Elizabeth Warren presidential run. https://t.co/9kuxpJVYtG — Poli Sci Guy (@poli_guy) June 6, 2018

Ms. Haaland is naturally to be congratulated. Having our first-ever Native American woman in Congress is quite a milestone. Now, what about Senator Elizabeth Warren? <wink> — Paul Fauber (@Wordsmithpaul) June 6, 2018

Just earlier this year, CNN published reports on Sen. Warren pushing back against calls for her to submit to a DNA test to confirm her heritage.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pushing back at a new call to take a DNA test to prove her Native American ancestral claims https://t.co/hSr3C4ZrAK pic.twitter.com/yvJBcHPWZm — CNN (@CNN) March 12, 2018

Throughout the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump openly mocked “goofy” Sen. Warren on several occasions, calling out her claims of 1/12 Native American heritage and humorously labeling her “Pocahontas.”

It will be interesting to hear Haaland’s response if she’s ever asked what she thinks about Sen. Warren’s purported ancestry.