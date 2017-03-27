Elizabeth Warren Supports Filibuster on Gorsuch Nomination: ‘Way Outside the Mainstream’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said last week that she supports a filibuster to stop the Supreme Court nomination of federal Judge Neil Gorsuch, claiming that he is “way outside the mainstream.”

“We need to have a judge who’s kind of acceptable to both sides,” Warren said on National Public Radio’s Morning Edition Friday. “That’s the reason there’s a 60-vote rule in effect on Supreme Court nominees.”

“I don’t think Neil Gorsuch meets that standard,” Warren said. “Here’s someone — read his record.”

“In every opportunity to choose between corporate interests, big corporations and the little guy — employees, women, consumers — he always chooses the big corporations,” Warren said. “And I think that puts him way outside the mainstream of what we need.”

“So that means you — just to be clear — you would support a filibuster?” Host Rachel Martin asked Warren.

“Oh, absolutely,” Warren said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told Politico on Thursday that the Democrats would deny Gorsuch the 60 votes he needs to avoid a Senate filibuster and be confirmed to the High Court.

“There’s been an almost seismic shift in the caucus [against Gorsuch],” Schumer said as the Senate Judiciary confirmation hearings concluded on Thursday. “He did not win anybody over with his testimony.”

A Democratic filibuster would leave it up to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) whether or not to change Senate rules requiring a 60-vote confirmation to a simple majority vote on the nominee.

Read more.