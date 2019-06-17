Elizabeth Warren Surging Ahead of First Presidential Debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is surging ahead of the Democrat’s first presidential primary debate.

Two polls released on Sunday confirm Warren has momentum going into the first 2020 Democrat debate, scheduled for June 26 and June 27. The news comes after a week of polls showing Warren jumping over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) into second place behind the current frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

A CBS News survey of the 18 states that make up the primary calendar through Super Tuesday, including the early contests of Iowa and New Hampshire, shows Warren in second place behind the Democrat frontrunner, Joe Biden.

When respondents were asked which candidates they were considering supporting — and given the option of choosing more than one — Biden took a majority with 55 percent. Warren was not far behind with 49 percent, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) with 45 percent, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with 43 percent.

The second place showing seems to indicate Warren is viewed as an overall more acceptable nominee if Biden falters.

When respondents were asked which candidate they would vote for if their state’s primary or caucus was held today, Biden led by 31 percent. Warren at 17 percent narrowly edged out Sanders, who was at 16 percent. Harris trailed in fourth place with ten percent.

