Elizabeth Warren’s campaign sounds the alarm as fundraising pace slows about 30% in fourth quarter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign told supporters in an email on Friday that, so far, it has raised just over $17 million in the fourth quarter, a significant drop from her fundraising haul during the third quarter.

The memo asks backers to step up giving to the campaign.

“So far this quarter, we’ve raised a little over $17 million. That’s a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter,” it says.

Warren finished the third quarter bringing in $24.6 million, which was much more than most of the other Democratic primary contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sen. Bernie Sanders – who, like Warren, shuns big-money fundraisers – led the field with more than $25 million during the third quarter.

If the $17 million total stands that would represent a 30% drop from the previous quarter. The current quarter ends in four days.

Read more

Live with Alex Jones and Matt Bracken
Also, get all you need to mark the end of the decade, AT COST during the End Of The Year Mega Blowout Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

American Universities Are Using Social Credit Systems To Track Students

American Universities Are Using Social Credit Systems To Track Students

U.S. News
Comments
Michael Moore Predicts Trump Victory in 2020 — Support ‘Has Not Gone Down One Inch’

Michael Moore Predicts Trump Victory in 2020 — Support ‘Has Not Gone Down One Inch’

U.S. News
Comments

Yale Psychiatrist Claims Pelosi Can Subject Trump to ‘Involuntary’ Mental Health Evaluation

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden Says He Will Not Comply With Potential Senate Impeachment Trial Subpoena

U.S. News
comments

Michael Moore: “White People Are Not Good People…You Should Be Afraid of White People”

U.S. News
comments

Comments