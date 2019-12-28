Elizabeth Warren’s campaign sounds the alarm as fundraising pace slows about 30% in fourth quarter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign told supporters in an email on Friday that, so far, it has raised just over $17 million in the fourth quarter, a significant drop from her fundraising haul during the third quarter.

The memo asks backers to step up giving to the campaign.

“So far this quarter, we’ve raised a little over $17 million. That’s a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter,” it says.

Warren finished the third quarter bringing in $24.6 million, which was much more than most of the other Democratic primary contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sen. Bernie Sanders – who, like Warren, shuns big-money fundraisers – led the field with more than $25 million during the third quarter.

If the $17 million total stands that would represent a 30% drop from the previous quarter. The current quarter ends in four days.

Read more

Live with Alex Jones and Matt Bracken